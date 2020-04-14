Kyle Larson Fired By Chip Ganassi Racing For Using Racial Slur

Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. The NASCAR driver was removed from the team after he was captured using a racial slur during an iRacing event over the weekend. While checking his audio, Larson dropped the n-word before realizing everyone could hear what he was saying.

That led to an indefinite suspension from NASCAR and now he must find a new team.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” the team said in a statement. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the value of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Larson was also lost sponsorships with McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Clover.

Following the backlash for his comments, Larson took to social media to issue an apology for his remarks.

“I just want to say I am sorry,” Larson said. “(Sunday night) I made a mistake and said a word that never, ever should be said. There’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say and I feel very sorry to my friends, my family, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. I understand the damage unrepairable. I wanted to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.” Unfortunately for Larson, his apology was too little, too late.