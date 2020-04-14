Diddy Raises $3M FOr Coronavirus Relief With Dance-A-Thon

The epic Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon by Diddy was an overwhelming success. Diddy was joined by his three sons, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown, along with some special celebrity guests.

The goal of the Dance-A-Thon was to raise money for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it was all said and done, the Dance-A-Thon raised a whopping $3,731,345.00, according to the official Team Love website.

The Dance-A-Thon included appearances from Drake, LeBron James, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and many more.

