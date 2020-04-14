COED Girl Of The Day: Julia Taylor, FAU (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, April 14, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Julia Taylor, a student at Florida Atlantic University.
Julia, who majors in Physiology, is putting together a growing social media audience with more than 255,000 followers on Instagram.
Florida Atlantic University was opened in 1964 as the first public university in southeast Florida. Florida Atlantic University is classified by the Carnegie Foundation as a research university with high research activity and offers more than 170 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
You can check out more photos of Julia in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
View this post on Instagram
Sipping & stretching… . Been super bored lately so I’ve been stretching more than usual. Static stretching is super good for after a workout and every 2 hours besides a workout to make sure your muscle stay loose and recovery properly. Have you been stretching? . Drinking @bangenergy ‘s lemon drop sweet tea because it taste like a half and half and I’m obsessed with drinking it when relaxing and stretching by the pool. Thank you to @bangenergy.ceo for making it! #bangenergy #energydrink #lifestyle
View this post on Instagram
🦵🏽LEG DAY & BOOTY DAY🍑 . . . 1️⃣single leg Glute Bridges 2️⃣RDL’s 3️⃣Leg curls 4️⃣leg extensions 5️⃣Banded side squats 6️⃣banded side steps 7️⃣Bulgarian split squats 8️⃣glute bridge leg curl *not my exercise order, compound movements first then isolation movements* #workout #gains #legday #legs #workout #glutes #gluteworkout #homeworkout #lifestyle #motivation
View this post on Instagram
🍑Like always, swipe for booty workout🍑 . . Try these exercises to mimic machines in the gym! 1️⃣Slider Banded Seated abduction (towels can be used) 2️⃣Curtsy lunges (can be done with any heavy object or dumbbells) 3️⃣ Double banded (mimics cable) RDL 4️⃣Banded kickbacks (mimics cable kickbacks) 5️⃣ Staggered Stance Hip Thrust (can be done with anything heavy) #workout #exercise #quarantine #lifestyle #homeworkout #gymglutes
View this post on Instagram
Garage workout from this am💪🏽 Yes I worked out in a bathing suit because it’s 100 degrees in this garage😅😂 . . . 1️⃣Resistance band bicep curls 2️⃣Tricep OverHead Press 3️⃣Bicep Curls 4️⃣Resistance band lateral raises 5️⃣Tricep Dips 6️⃣BB overhead press 7️⃣Resistance band Row #homeworkout #upperbody #gainsathome #motivation #workoutmotivation #anytimefitness
View this post on Instagram
At Home Abs Workout💪🏽 . . Keep in mind that doing ab workouts like any other workout will just workout the muscle it will not spot target/spot reduce fat! I do ab workouts just because I like to look a bit more defined when I am a low enough body fat percent! . Drinking @bangenergy thanks to the inventor @bangenergy.ceo #energydrink #bangenergy #lifestyle
View this post on Instagram
Just Peachy🍑 . How do you grow a booty? Lift heavy & progressive overload, hit your glutes in different ways (lengthened, abduction, and full hip extension), hit glutes 3 times a week and eat in a surplus! . 1️⃣ Hip Abductor machine 2️⃣Single leg machine Squat 3️⃣Cable Hip Extensions 4️⃣Deficit Sumo Deadlifts 5️⃣Hip Thrust *Not my exercise order, just labeled in the order of the clips* #workout #glutes #lifestyle #gym #gains #fitness