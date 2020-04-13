NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Suspended For Using N-Word During Virtual Race

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson landed in hot water after dropping a racial slur during an online event over the weekend. Larson was testing out his communication when he dropped the n-word for everyone to hear.

The incident comes one week after Bubba Wallace “rage quit” an iRacing event on live television. Wallace was fired by his sponsor.

Larson has been suspended indefinitely and must attend sensitivity training.

“We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties,” Ganassi Racing said in a statement.

NASCAR added: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

You can see the incident below.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson had an epic gamer moment during an iRacing event yesterday (warning: strong language) pic.twitter.com/iwjKRA2ev1 — Rod 'keydaddy' Breslau (@Slasher) April 13, 2020

From ESPN.com:

Larson is half-Japanese — his grandparents spent time in an internment camp in California during World War II — and he climbed from short-track racing into NASCAR through its “Drive for Diversity” program. He is the only driver of Japanese descent to win a major NASCAR race. Larson, in his seventh full season racing at NASCAR’s top Cup level, is in the final year of his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing. He was at the top of the list of a crowded free-agent field when the circuit was suspended four races into the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no word on when Larson will be eligible to be reinstated.