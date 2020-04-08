Dr. Anthony Fauci Bobblehead Raises $100k For Coronavirus Masks

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead to raise money for the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the Protect The Heroes fund. In less than 24 hours, the bobbleheads raised a whopping $100,000 that will be donated to the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The Dr. Fauci bobblehead became the best-selling bobblehead by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum history, surpassing the bobblehead for Sister Jean during the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled to be making such a large contribution to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads,” Phil Sklar, co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said.

“We will continue these efforts to raise funds to defeat COVID-19 and keep the nation’s first responders safe while making people smile during these unprecedented and difficult times. I also hope we will inspire other businesses and individuals to help others during this pandemic with their unique talents and capabilities.”

The bobbleheads will ship out in July.

“The response to AHA’s the 100 Million Mask Challenge has been truly inspiring,” said Michelle Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the American Hospital Association. “We’re pleased to now be able to offer a way for people to donate funds directly to the hospital of their choice to support our health caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19.”

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

