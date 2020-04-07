Kayleigh McEnany is set to become the new White House Press Secretary. The report came shortly after it was announced that Stephanie Grisham was stepping down from the role after just nine months to rejoin the staff of First Lady Melania Trump.

VIEW GALLERY

McEnany has been a longtime Trump supporter and surrogate, going to bat for the president on CNN, FOX News, and other media outlets.

The 31-year-old McEnany is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the Georgetown School of Foreign Service and was serving as the spokesperson for President Donald Trump‘s 2020 reelection campaign. While the move has not been officially announced, it has been reported by various outlets as the Trump administration continues to have major shakeups.

For more photos of Kayleigh McEnany, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 96,600 followers who can’t wait to see her next move.