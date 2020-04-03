Khabib Nurmagomedov Defends Decision to Withdraw From UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking some heat for withdrawing from UFC 249. The UFC lightweight champion was forced out of his title defense after being on lockdown in his native Dagestan during the coronavirus pandemic.

After withdrawing, there was plenty of criticism thrown towards the champion, but wanted to explain why he is no longer fighting.

“My name is Khabib. I am not coronavirus. Dana is Dana. Tony Ferguson is Tony Ferguson. My name is Khabib, but number one thing that make me crazy when people say I pull out or I do something. I no understand this. I still training since December,” Khabib said.

“I train very hard, 9 December. I come (to) U.S. because UFC give me location, New York Barclays Center. I come U.S. I train 40 days, then everything is go crazy. They say U.S.A. 100 percent no fight. Okay. We move to Abu Dhabi, Dubai. Why? Because they told me 99 percent it’s gonna be in Dubai. Like last my training camp, how I did, I come to U.S. I train with Coach Javier in AKA 55 days then we move to Abu Dhabi because fight was in Abu Dhabi. I understand, if Abu Dhabi, no problem. We did this before, we’re gonna do this one more time. We come. They close gate. But this is not my problem. I don’t make mistake. One more time, I wanna say I am Khabib, I’m not coronavirus.”

Below is the latest on UFC 249.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

TBD vs. Tony Ferguson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

*fight card is subject to change