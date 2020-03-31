NCAA president Mark Emmert is taking a pay cut as the National Collegiate Athletic Association continues to lose millions of dollars during the coronavirus pandemic. Emmert announced on Tuesday that he will be reducing his salary and other high officials by 20 percent in an effort to save money.

Sports have come to a screeching halt during the COVID-19 outbreak which led to the cancellation of one of the NCAA’s biggest moneymakers, March Madness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted college sports and the world in very profound ways — medically, emotionally and economically,” Emmert wrote in the memo. “As you know, last week the NCAA Board of Governors announced a significant reduction in the amount of money distributed to member schools and conferences. Many of you are facing significant financial challenges and difficult choices. Likewise, the national office is looking at every function to garner savings that could be used to support student-athletes in this uncertain economic time.”

“To that end, as a first step I have decided to reduce my salary and that of our nine other highest compensated leaders by 20% and the rest of my President’s Cabinet by 10%. This temporary reduction will free up needed resources and highlights our commitment to weather the current economic challenges we face while continuing to provide opportunities to college athletes.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

