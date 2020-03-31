COED Girl of the Day: Daisy Keech, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Tuesday, March 31, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Daisy Keech, a model and entrepreneur based out of Los Angeles, California.

VIEW GALLERY

Daisy is the co-founder Club House and Hype House.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 3.4 million followers.

You can check out more photos of Daisy in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

close up or far away? 🤎(3.3M)

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

sassy, happy, goofy, & sweet

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

goodmorning 👼🏼{3.1M}

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

really don’t know what happened in the third photo

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

🦁

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

want to be the only flower in ur garden

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

backlight or direct sun?

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

View this post on Instagram

swipe to see my role at @thehypehousela

A post shared by Daisy Keech (@daisykeech) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918