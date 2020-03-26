Miller Lite Donating $1 Million to Bartenders During Coronavirus Outbreak

Miller Lite is stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. The company recently announced that they will be donating money to unemployed bartenders who have watched their industry come to a screeching halt.

“Taps are off. But tips are needed,” the company said in a video. “Click to donate to the millions out of work. We’ll start with $1,000,000.”

You can also donate to those in need.

Donations go to the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation and their “virtual tip jar” which has been set up to benefit those in the service industry who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“We ask you to ‘help us serve those who serve us,’” the USBG wrote. “The closure of bars, restaurants and venues means that these vital members of our community are no longer able to earn wages and take home tips.”

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

