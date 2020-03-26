COED Girl of the Day: Melanie Madrid, UCF (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Thursday, March 26, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Melanie Madrid, a student at the University of Central Florida.

VIEW GALLERY

Sophia, who is a freelance model, has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 14,500 followers.

You can check out more photos of Melanie in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

Margot said you can’t sit with us 👀

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Caption this for me?

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

I miss summer. ☀️🌴💔

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

What’s black, white, and read all over?

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Down for some milk and cookies? 🥛🍪🎄

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Like 2019 but 2020 😎

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Gotta burn off all that stuffing 🙃 send help.

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

A caption.

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Boys go to Jupiter to get more stupider, girls go…

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

View this post on Instagram

Minding my own business ☕️👀

A post shared by Melanie (@_melaniemadrid_) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918