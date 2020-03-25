Bryce Beekman Death: Washington State Football Player Dies at 22

Bryce Beekman, a starting safety for the Washington State football team, has passed away at age 22 according to reports. Beekman started all 13 games in the 2019 season after transferring from Arizona Western Junior College.

Last season, Beekman recorded 60 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

No official cause of death has been reported at this time.

Tragedy in Pullman. Bryce Beekman, a 22-year-old redshirt senior who started all 13 games at free safety for #WSU last season, has died according to Pullman Police. We'll continue to update the story as we learn more about the death.https://t.co/d4GFXuejAc — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 25, 2020

Several of Beekman’s teammates have commented on his death.

“One of the purest souls,” wrote wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

“Fly high. Forever my dawg,” wide receiver Renard Bell added.

“RIP boy,” former WSU safety Jalen Thompson wrote.

“Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters,” shared offensive lineman Liam Ryan.

Our deepest condolences go out to Beekman’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.