Men Are Reportedly Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus continues to change everyday life as we know it, more details are beginning to be released. According to the latest data, men are more likely to have a fatal reaction to COVID-19 than their female counterparts.

President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force warned of the increased for dangers during a briefing on Friday, March 20.

“From Italy we are seeing another concerning trend. The mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, via the New York Post. “This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect Americans that are in nursing homes.

“Finally no one is immune. I sometimes hear people on radio or others talking about being immune to the virus. We don’t know if the contagion levels are different in age groups but it is highly contagious to everyone. Do not interpret mild disease as lack of contagion or you are immune. The ability to fight the virus in a way that older people or people with existing medical conditions can’t.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.