ESPN Personalities Mock Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ Video By Singing Linkin Park

ESPN’s Pablo Torre had the perfect response to Gal Gadot’s bizarre “Imagine” video which recruited celebrities in an attempt to find some comfort. Torre decided he would be recruiting ESPN personalities in order to do his own cover.

For the ESPN collab, Torre and the other ESPN personalities gave their hilarious rendition of Linkin Park’s “In the End.”

You can check it out below.

With a lack of live sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is set to rebrand ESPN2 as “The Ocho” to make up for the lack of our usual sports. On Sunday, March 22, ESPN will be bringing unusual events to our television.

It marks the fourth installment of ESPN’s The Ocho — which was inspired by the comedy film Dodgeball.

Some of the events will include

Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.

2019 Jelle's Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.

Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.

Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.

2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.

Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible. 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.