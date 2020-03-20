AP All-American Team 2019-20: Full List of Players

While March Madness has officially been canceled, the Associated Press is continuing to honor the top college basketball players in the country. On Friday, March 20, the AP All-American Team for the 2019-20 season was released.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin led the way by earning all 65 votes to be named to the first-team.
Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Flyers while leading them to what would have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Dayton finished the season as the No. 3 team in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Iowa center Luka Garza received 63 first-team votes. Markus Howard (43), Myles Powell (37) and Payton Pritchard (37) to round out the first team.
You can check out the full 2019-20 college basketball AP All-American team below.
2019-20 AP All-American Team
First team
Obi Toppin, sophomore, Dayton
Luka Garza, junior, Iowa
Markus Howard, senior, Marquette
Myles Powell, senior, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, senior, Oregon
Second team
Devon Dotson, sophomore, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, senior, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, junior, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, senior, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., freshman, Duke
Third team
Filip Petrusev, sophomore, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, junior, Louisville
Jared Butler, sophomore, Baylor
Tre Jones, sophomore, Duke
Jalen Smith, sophomore, Maryland