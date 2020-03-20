AP All-American Team 2019-20: Full List of Players

While March Madness has officially been canceled, the Associated Press is continuing to honor the top college basketball players in the country. On Friday, March 20, the AP All-American Team for the 2019-20 season was released.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin led the way by earning all 65 votes to be named to the first-team.

Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Flyers while leading them to what would have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Dayton finished the season as the No. 3 team in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.

Iowa center Luka Garza received 63 first-team votes. Markus Howard (43), Myles Powell (37) and Payton Pritchard (37) to round out the first team.

You can check out the full 2019-20 college basketball AP All-American team below.

2019-20 AP All-American Team

First team

Obi Toppin, sophomore, Dayton

Luka Garza, junior, Iowa

Markus Howard, senior, Marquette

Myles Powell, senior, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, senior, Oregon

Second team

Devon Dotson, sophomore, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, senior, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, junior, San Diego State

Cassius Winston, senior, Michigan State

Vernon Carey Jr., freshman, Duke

Third team

Filip Petrusev, sophomore, Gonzaga

Jordan Nwora, junior, Louisville

Jared Butler, sophomore, Baylor

Tre Jones, sophomore, Duke

Jalen Smith, sophomore, Maryland