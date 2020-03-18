Houston Texans Made Bizarre Comment to DeAndre Hopkins

There is a bizarre report surrounding the Houston Texans following the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. According to reports, head coach Bill O’Brien made a strange reference comparing Hopkins to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

“Hopkins told me, he said, ‘Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle there because Bill O’Brien thought he had too much influence over the locker room.’ He called DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this, and kind of hash it out.

“In that meeting, he started with telling DeAndre Hopkins this, that blew my mind when Deandre told me this: ‘The last time I had to have a meeting like this was with Aaron Hernandez.’ I was like, ‘What, he put in Aaron Hernandez in this meeting?’ He said, ‘Yes, he did, Michael that blew my mind that he would even bring that up. I’ve never been in any trouble, I don’t know why he would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.’

“From there, the meeting just deteriorated. You know, he got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins and DeAndre Hopkins has a few kids and from different women. He told DeAndre that he doesn’t like that he has his baby mamas around sometimes. From there, I think the relationship just went bad and thus, we got a trade of DeAndre Hopkins from Houston for basically, like I said earlier, a ham sandwich.”

.@mspears96’s reaction to hearing about Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins was just 😳🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/yAxDPk8Nx3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

Hopkins has since been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.