Giovanna Ewbank is a Brazilian actress, model, and reporter who currently serves as the host of the new Netflix series The Circle Brazil.

Giovanna was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil to parents who are of Scottish and Italian descent. She is currently married to fellow Brazilian actor Bruno Gagliasso, with the two adopting a two-year-old African girl from Malawi named Chissomo. The couple also adopted a four-year-old from Malawi, and Giovanna became pregnant in December 2019.

