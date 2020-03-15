Academy Awards – Oscars 2020

Let’s head to the Oscars 2020 that took place on the 10th of February, with Janelle Monae’s opening tune and the opening address by Steve Martin and Chris Rock. All the famous celebrities sitting with their top elegant outfit. Well, expecting their names to pop up the screen! Yet, the best picture, the South Korean film “Parasite” made highlights.

The movie ''Parasite" grabbed the 92nd Academy Awards. They are the first non-English language film to win the award. The South Korean motion picture was viewed as one of the best movies which destroyed a solid challenge from "1917" and "Some time ago in Hollywood" for the best picture.

Kwak Sin Ae, the producer mentioned: ‘’ I’m speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision. Thank you’’.

The Best Supporting Actor goes to Brad Pitt for his act as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood! He is on his second Oscar win. He was first nominated in this group for his supporting role in 12 MONKEYS. Pitt’s speech refers to Leonardo DiCaprio: “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”

He also mentioned’’ Wow, thank you. This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honour of honours. They told me only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. And I think of my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here. And Gina and Ridley giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand here now once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you.’’

For the best actress the nominees were- Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh in little women and Margot Robbie in bombshell. Yet, The gorgeous Laura Dern is Oscars 2020 winner. She got the title for the best-supporting actress for her role as Nora Fanshaw in the marriage story! It’s her first Oscar win and that’s a huge privilege for her. She got the Golden Globe in 2020.

Laura in her speech she said: ‘’ Thank you to the Academy for this honour. Just to be in this room with such remarkable artists, including my fellow nominees, my sisters, and colleagues… Thank you, Netflix, my friend, Ted Scott, everyone for their support and love, to Noah, his vision, his magic. Thank you, Noah, for your words and for your friendship and art and life with you and Greta. Thank you to this cast, the majestic Adam, Scarlett, Alan, Ray, our amazing crew, David.’’