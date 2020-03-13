COED Girl Of The Day: Assi Iman, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

t’s Friday, March 13, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Assi Iman, a model based out of Los Angeles, California.
She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.
You can check out more photos of Assi in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
Happy International Women’s day!!! I’m so grateful and honored to have been a part of a historic moment for African Culture and Women ! Congratulations to @stylebender for taking home the #ufc Belt last night ! Thank you for putting on for Africa and Representing us in such a powerful way!! It was amazing working with the beautiful and Spiritual Queen @realbriamyles !! Im so honored to know women like you exist in this world, to inspire, mentor and make opportunities possible for other women!! I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all in the near future !!! #blackexcellence #culture #champions #internationalwomensday #africatotheworld 👑🙏🏾❤️🌍 Styled By : @ugomozie Hair By: @braidsbyneek_
Happy Saturday ☺️!!! I’m currently using @bintabeautyorganics to grow my real hair to waist length! ✨✨✨They have a hair follicle stimulator growth serum that nourishes and feeds your hair! It’s an organic blend of oils that penetrates your scalp and stimulates growth!!! Here are my results!! I’m currently at shoulder length and relaxed!! My hair is really so thick now and it’s growing soooo fast!! Thank you @bintabeautyorganics 😘✨!!
Blurry but you get the picture 👑! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on this season of @hiphopsquares as a Model! I met so many of my celebrity inspirations and had the honor of working with amazing people!! Thank you @sunnyagarcia for casting me and @iammoniquelauren for the amazing outfits every day 💗💗!! Also a huge thank you to my girl @joiajohn for always putting me on!! 💖👑👑
@kingmalimagic is talented out of this world! I’m beyond words to express how blessed I am to work with her! She is an advocate for Black Women in the beauty industry refusing to see us. she gave me the opportunity to work with @anastasiabeverlyhills and I’m am forever honored!!! Thank youuu 💖💖💖💖👑👑👑👑.