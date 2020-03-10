Tua Tagovailoa Health Update: QB Cleared For Football Activity

There is some great news for former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, who has been recovering from a devastating hip injury. Following the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and with less than two months before the NFL Draft, it is being reported that Tagovailoa has been cleared for football activity.

Tagovailoa received the news following his four-month scan on Monday, March 9, according to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller suffered a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip during his final season in Tuscaloosa. But thanks to the good news, Tagovailoa will be training for the draft in Nashville where he “will start throwing, running, rolling out and doing dropbacks this week” before throwing for NFL scouts at his pro day on April 9.

Throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, the Hawaii native has thrown for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns. He entered the year as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft before suffering the serious hip injury that ended his college career.

Despite the injury, Tagovailoa is projected as a top 5 pick.

The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 are viewed as one of the favorites to land the former Alabama signal-caller.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.