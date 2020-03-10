NCAA Tournament 2020: Broadcasting Crews Announced for March Madness

The 2020 NCAA Tournament is right around the corner as we prepare for March Madness to kick into full swing. Ahead of the start of the tournament, the broadcasting teams for the tournament have been announced.
There will be 8 broadcasting teams throughout the tournament which will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV.
Calling the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will be the teams of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson; Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, and Allie LaForce; Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Jamie Erdahl; and Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, and Dana Jacobson.
Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson will be calling the Final Four and the National Championship.
Studio coverage will include Ernie Johnson, Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith, who will also be hosting the one-hour Selection Sunday special.
Which announcers will be teaming up for March Madness?
A full look at the broadcasting crews for the 2020 NCAA Tournament can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.
2020 NCAA Tournament Broadcasting Crews
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
- Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
- Brad Nessler / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
- Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Wally Szczerbiak // Lisa Byington
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lauren Shehadi
- Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen