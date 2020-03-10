NCAA Tournament 2020: Broadcasting Crews Announced for March Madness

The 2020 NCAA Tournament is right around the corner as we prepare for March Madness to kick into full swing. Ahead of the start of the tournament, the broadcasting teams for the tournament have been announced.

There will be 8 broadcasting teams throughout the tournament which will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Calling the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will be the teams of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson; Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, and Allie LaForce; Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Jamie Erdahl; and Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, and Dana Jacobson.

Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson will be calling the Final Four and the National Championship.

Studio coverage will include Ernie Johnson, Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith, who will also be hosting the one-hour Selection Sunday special.

Which announcers will be teaming up for March Madness?

A full look at the broadcasting crews for the 2020 NCAA Tournament can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

2020 NCAA Tournament Broadcasting Crews

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

Brad Nessler / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Wally Szczerbiak // Lisa Byington

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lauren Shehadi

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen