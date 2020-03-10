It’s Tuesday, March 10, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Madeline Cole, a student at the University of Kentucky.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 18,500 followers on Instagram.

Madeline is a member of the Class of 2020. While attending school, Madeline is also a singer and actress who regularly uploads new videos to her YouTube page. She is also a brand ambassador for Peaked AF.

You can check out more photos of Madeline in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.