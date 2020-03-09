ACC Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

March Madness is finally here with the conference tournaments set to tip-off as we approach Selection Sunday and the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 10 with the championship game slated for Saturday, March 14 on ESPN.
Regular season champions Florida State enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed, with the Virginia Cavaliers and Louisville Cardinals following behind. The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina State Wolfpack round out the Top 5.
When is your favorite team set to take the court?
All of the information you need for the 2020 ACC Tournament can be seen below.
ACC Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round — Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Second Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 3: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 4: No. 5 NC State vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m.* | ESPN
Game 5: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m.* | ESPN2
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 7: No. 1 Florida State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 p.m.*
Game 9: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 Louisville vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m.*
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 7 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9 p.m.*
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
*Approximate start time
ACC Tournament Seeding
- Florida State
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Duke
- NC State
- Syracuse
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Miami
- Boston College
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
- Pitt
- North Carolina