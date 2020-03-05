Ashley Brewer, who was a host with ABC7 in Los Angeles and previously co-hosted The Bachelor Winter Games on ABC, will be making the move to Bristol, Connecticut to join the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Brewer announced the big move on social media.

VIEW GALLERY

“I am so excited for the next step of my career. I’d wake up and watch Sportscenter while eating breakfast before school and watch it again after swim practice at night. To join the worldwide leader in sports is a dream come true. Thank you Lord,” she wrote.

At ESPN, Brewer will serve as a co-host for the upcoming digital show The Replay along with Nabil Karim and Sebastian Salazar. The show will air exclusively on Quibi, a new short-form video platform that is set to launch on April 6.

The Replay will run 5-7 minutes every morning showcasing the latest news and highlights in sports in a format similar to SportsCenter.

For more photos of Ashley Brewer, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 42,200 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.