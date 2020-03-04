Navy Lacrosse Team to Honor Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

The Navy lacrosse team is set to honor New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at an upcoming game. According to reports, Belichick, who grew up in Annapolis while his father served as an assistant coach at Navy, will be honored at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on Saturday.

Belichick will be receiving the key to the city from Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said, via the Capital Gazette. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck [the superintendent of the Naval Academy] and Chet Gladchuk [Navy’s athletic director] for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning.”

Belichick already had plans to attend the game between the two longtime lacrosse rivals.

The Patriots head coach has also become a frequent visitor to Annapolis as he continues to support the Naval Academy.

“I simply love the fact the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse,” Buckley said. “There is something about this city that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life.”

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk helped bring the ceremony to fruition and will also be joined on-field by Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck, the Naval Academy superintendent.