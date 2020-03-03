UFC 248: Fighters You Should Know

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view is headlined by a championship doubleheader including Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for the middleweight championship and the first defense of Zhang Weili’s women’s strawweight title when she takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

But while the title fights generate most of the attention, there are a number of other fighters who are on the verge of breaking into stardom.

Ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a highlight video of some of the most promising prospects on the card with quick facts and their best moments inside of the Octagon.

The fighters featured include Deron Winn, Mark Madsen and Rodolfo Vieira.

Check out some of the rising stars competing at UFC 248 below.

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti