UFC 248: Fighters You Should Know

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view is headlined by a championship doubleheader including Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for the middleweight championship and the first defense of Zhang Weili’s women’s strawweight title when she takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
But while the title fights generate most of the attention, there are a number of other fighters who are on the verge of breaking into stardom.
Ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a highlight video of some of the most promising prospects on the card with quick facts and their best moments inside of the Octagon.
The fighters featured include Deron Winn, Mark Madsen and Rodolfo Vieira.
Check out some of the rising stars competing at UFC 248 below.
UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
Date: Saturday, March 7
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 248 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
- Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
- Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
- Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti