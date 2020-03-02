Netflix continues to take its stand-up comedy to the next level. After focusing on stand-up and releasing a flurry of incredible specials, the streaming giant has announced an upcoming stand-up comedy festival in Los Angeles.

The “Netflix Is A Joke Festival” will kick off on April 27 and runs until May 3.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, March 6.

Among those on the lineup for the Netflix Is A Joke Fest are Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, David Letterman, Kevin Hart, Ali Wong, Iliza Shlesinger, Martin Lawrence, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Chris D’Elia, Theo Von, and so many more.

Shows will be held at The Hollywood Bowl, Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Regent Theatre, and The Orpheum Theatre.

More legendary comedians, shows, and venues than we could ever fit on a poster. Netflix Is A Joke Fest hits LA!! Tickets available Friday. https://t.co/tno4zRvBHB pic.twitter.com/7C18c1jJyV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

You can get more information on the Netflix Is A Joke Fest by checking out the official website.