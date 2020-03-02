COED Girl Of The Day: Brooke Sands, UNC Wilmington (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, March 2, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Brooke Sands, a student at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.
She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 101,000 followers on Instagram.
You can check out more photos of Brooke in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
R.E.D. Friday 🇺🇸 . . . . What do you think about Gov. Bill Lee's push for constitutional (permitless) carry for self defense?! I'm all for it. I have my concealed carry permit for NC, but DC is a nightmare. 16 states currently have constitutional carry. Do you live in one of them? 🇺🇸
Give me liberty, or give me death 🇺🇸 . . . . It looks like today might be the big day ☺️ ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND 🙏🏼🇺🇸 It's thanks to our freedom as Americans that I even get to share any sort of content with you guys — and I will never take that for granted. Thank you for the support you show me every single day. LET'S KEEP AMERICA GREAT 🦅🙏🏼🇺🇸
A Sunday well spent brings a week of content 🙏🏼🇺🇸 . . . . Swipe! What do you think about @realdonaldtrump utilizing Twitter as a means to communicate? 🇺🇸
Land of the Free 🇺🇸☀️🙏🏼 . . . ….As long as there's not a socialist in the White House. Swipe. Everyone needs to do their part in raising awareness of this lunatics agenda. Do you know Bernie supporters?
Aloha Saturday 🌺 . . . Running into the weekend like… 🐶🤪😁 what's everyone up to this weekend? Hopefully it involves dogs 🙌🏼😁
Heading to November like 😁💃🏼🇺🇸 . . . Swipe! Who else wishes the USA had this stadium, seating 125,000 people who all showed up for Trump in India?! 🇮🇳🇺🇸
If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader -John Quincy Adams 🇺🇸 . . . Mini Mikey is trying so hard to buy himself the presidency. He is no leader. I personally can't envision him the history books 👎🏼 Does anyone actually think naming Hillary as his running mate (potentially) is a good move?!
🚨Trigger Warning 🇺🇸 . . . . To my California patriots… I'm sorry. Who else agrees that this @wearebreitbart video is EXACTLY why California is failing. 🤦🏼♀️
Don't stop believin 🙌🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼 . . . The Obama years will be remembered as the new Dark Ages. Only to be turned around by the G.O.A.T. 🐐 Give me an Amen if you agree!!! 💪🏼🇺🇸
F R E E D O M 🦅 F R I D A Y . . . . Swipe for ANOTHA ONNNNE 💪🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼 Hey Lefties, how was your week?! We're not tired of winning! 🦅
Weekend mood ☀️💗 . . . And if you were wondering what I want for #ValentinesDay, swipe to find out 😁
Old school or new school?! . . . And speaking of… who would love a @donaldjtrumpjr run for 2024?! Let me know your thoughts! 🇺🇸🦅💪🏼
Cotton candy sunrise 🍭 🙏🏼 . . . May your Monday be better than the last few years have been for @speakerpelosi 🇺🇸💪🏼🤣💀
Lots of love and a few word of wisdom this Valentine's Day… 💗 . . . Take a hint from mini Mikey Bloomberg and Pocahontas this Valentine's Day: Desperation isn't a good look (Swipe!) 😬🤦🏼♀️ Did you know Bloomberg is sliding into DM's of social media influencers and offering to pay them to post "cool" memes for them?! Oyyyy 🤦🏼♀️
F R E E D O M 🇺🇸 F R I D A Y 🙏🏼 Remember everyone deployed and never take your constitutional rights for granted! . . . Swipe to see which team I'm pulling for on Sunday 😋 Gotta love the 1st Amendment 🇺🇸🏈💪🏼 who are you rooting for to win the Super Bowl?!