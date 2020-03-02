Clare Crawley is your new Bachelorette. On Monday, March 2, it was announced on Good Morning America that Crawley will be starring in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. She had previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavais’s season of The Bachelor in 2014.

VIEW GALLERY

“I want a man that will take off his armor,” she said, via Newsweek. “I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable. I think that is some serious strength right there.”

Crawley is 38 years old, and because of her age there have been some last-minute shifts with casting.

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

“As of right now, of the guys that I have, 4 of them have kids,” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter after confirming Claire as the Bachelorette. “And they are definitely going to be doing some late casting of more older guys this week after Monday’s announcement. They’ve already told a couple of the 25-year-olds they’re no longer cast bc of the age difference.”

For more photos of Clare, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 401,000 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.