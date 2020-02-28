The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN+ on Saturday, February 29 to close off the month with UFC on ESPN+ 27 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The event is headlined by a bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight championship.
In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer takes on Zarah Fairn in a women’s featherweight fight.
In the featured prelim of the night, Luis Pena takes on Steve Garcia in a lightweight bout before Grant Dawson and Darrick Minner kick off the main card. Other main card bouts include Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont in a women’s flyweight contest and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout.
Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel in Virginia Beach.
A full look at the weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 27 can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN+ 27 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5)# – for vacant flyweight title
- Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)
- Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)
- Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)
- Grant Dawson (149.5)* vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
- Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)
- Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)
- Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)
- Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)
- TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)
- Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)
- Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)
*Misses featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds.
#Misses title limit by 2.5 pounds; Forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. Title fight only for Benavidez.
UFC on ESPN+ 27: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC on ESPN+ 27: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo
Date: Saturday, February 29
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Venue: Chartway Arena
Main Card Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN+