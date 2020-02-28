The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN+ on Saturday, February 29 to close off the month with UFC on ESPN+ 27 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The event is headlined by a bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight championship.

In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer takes on Zarah Fairn in a women’s featherweight fight.

In the featured prelim of the night, Luis Pena takes on Steve Garcia in a lightweight bout before Grant Dawson and Darrick Minner kick off the main card. Other main card bouts include Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont in a women’s flyweight contest and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel in Virginia Beach.

A full look at the weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 27 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 27 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5)# – for vacant flyweight title

Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Grant Dawson (149.5)* vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)

*Misses featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds.



#Misses title limit by 2.5 pounds; Forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. Title fight only for Benavidez.

UFC on ESPN+ 27: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 27: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Date: Saturday, February 29

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Chartway Arena

Main Card Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+