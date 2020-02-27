Taco Bell’s New Keto Chips Inspired By Their Sauces

Taco Bell has announced a new line of chips that cater to the newest diet craze going around. The keto diet is an eating plan centered on food that is low in carbs and high in fat. This diet has proved to be successful recently and has been pushed to the forefront of diets worth trying. Taco Bell’s new Cheddar Crisps fall perfectly within the keto diet. They are only three grams of carbs and 11 grams of fat. They make for a perfect snack for anybody using the keto diet. In addition to that, the cheddar crisps are only 160 calories and 14 grams of protein per serving.

This new snack from the successful fast-food restaurant comes in three different flavors: Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce. The flavors are inspired by Taco Bell’s popular sauces well known to fans everywhere. “Taco Bell has a long-standing history of creating cheesy menu items on shelves at nationwide retailers. As masters in this space, the brand relied on cheese to be the ultimate source of flavor and crunch, and serve as a keto-friendly option for all fans,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told TODAY Food.

The Cheddar Crisps will be available for purchase in 7-Elevens and Krogers everywhere. In the upcoming future, they will also be available on Amazon.

Taco Bell has separated themselves from their other fast-food counterparts with this move. They have ventured out into a space that no other fast-food chain can say they live in right now. They are the first to have a keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegetarian snack for the public to consume.