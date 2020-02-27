Britt McHenry Brain Tumor: Ex-ESPN Reporter Reveals Diagnosis

Britt McHenry, a former ESPN and FOX News reporter, has a tough health battle ahead. Recently, McHenry took to social media to reveal she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will have to undergo surgery.

“MRI tomorrow for neck and brain. Never had one before, pretty nervous,” McHenry initially wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 24. The following day, she added: “I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends and strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

After the news began to spread, McHenry returned to Twitter to officially share her diagnosis.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor,” McHenry revealed. “I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

The 31-year-old McHenry previously worked for ESPN, FOX News, The Federalist, and served as host of “Like It Or Not” on WTTG Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. along with Bram Weinstein and Guy Lambert.

We wish McHenry a full and speedy recovery during this battle.