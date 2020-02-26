UGA Football: Devonte Wyatt Arrested For 3 Misdemeanors

UGA football player Devonte Wyatt has found himself in a bit of hot water. Late Tuesday night, Wyatt was arrested on three misdemeanor charges by the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office, according to reports.

Wyatt was allegedly involved in a verbal argument with a female.

The senior defensive lineman faces one count each of family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

According to the UGA Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:12 p.m. last Friday at McWhorter Hall after a report of a male and female fighting. When the officers arrived, individuals matching the description of those fighting were walking out of the building. The report states that Wyatt was identified as one of the parties involved and he was later stopped walking through the lobby of the building. According to the reporting officer, it was learned there was a verbal altercation between the parties. Wyatt allegedly kicked the female’s door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.”

The incident is considered “family violence” because Wyatt lived with the female involved.

Georgia, meanwhile, is aware of the incident.

“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”

Wyatt is one of the returning starters for the Bulldogs defense, so we will have to wait and see whether he faces any suspension moving forward.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.