Maria Sharapova was one of the most popular tennis stars in the world. But after a 15-year career in the spotlight, the 32-year-old Russian has decided to call it a career. Sharapova announced her decision to retire from tennis in an article with Vogue and Vanity Fair.
“Tennis — I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova, who turned professional at age 14, wrote. “Throughout my career, Is it worth it? was never even a question — in the end, it always was. My mental fortitude has always been my strongest weapon. Even if my opponent was physically stronger, more confident — even just plain better — I could, and did, persevere.
“Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.”
Throughout her career, Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014. Sharapova finished with a 645-171 singles record.
She was No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2012.
