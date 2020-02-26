WATCH: Justin Timberlake & SZA ‘The Other Side’ Music Video & Lyrics

Justin Timberlake and SZA have teamed up for a track titled “The Other Side” which will be a part of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. The track was released on Wednesday, February 26 and is the first single from the soundtrack to be released.

“The Other Side” was written by Timberlake, Solana Rowe (SZA), Martin, Ludwig Göransson, and Sarah Aarons.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Timberlake, via Variety. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

SZA added: “I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin. The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

You can check out the track below.

Justin Timberlake & SZA – ‘The Other Side’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Verse 1: SZA]

You’re preachin’ to the choir, stop hatin’ on yourself

Quit playin’ with your mind, you’re spinnin

If you think that I’m a liar, just try it for yourself

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Yeah, I know it’s so hard to throw away

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake, SZA]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can’t turn the time

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

Other side, got you stuck in your mind

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

[Verse 2: Justin Timberlake & SZA]

Hey you, stop stressin’ ’bout what you’re missin’

So blue, just take it easy, take your time

If you think my words are wise, just try it for yourself

I promise the stars will light the path you walk

Don’t give in

Got a heart of gold, what a shame to go to waste

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can’t turn the time

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine (Losing your shine, shine)

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

Other side (Feet again, lift your head, hold it high)

Got you stuck in your mind (Run it back, but you can’t turn the time)

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

[Bridge: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Just take it from me, you’ll be okay (You’ll be okay)

‘Cause it don’t matter how sweet it taste (How sweet it taste)

The grass ain’t green, don’t worry

Losin’ sleep, still wanna get

Yeah, you get

[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can’t turn the time

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

‘Trolls World Tour’ Soundtrack Track List

The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson One More Time – Anthony Ramos Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls Barracuda – Rachel Bloom Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell