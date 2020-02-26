How to Make Your Own CBD Oil at Home

Nowadays, a lot of the things that you would usually purchase can be something that you can make at home. This includes cannabis products like CBD oil and other edibles. However, when it comes to this, there are a few things that you should consider.

First is whether you’re allowed to grow cannabis at home. What you should know is that there are now a few states that allow home grows. However, for some states where cannabis is legal, only registered patients are allowed to have home grows.

For states like Oregon, Nevada, California, and Michigan, home grows are allowed for recreational use. Typically, states where cannabis is legal for either medical or recreational use have limitations when it comes to how many plants are allowed in one home. Typically, it could range from three to six plants, but for the states mentioned above, they have higher limits for medical users.

Now if you’re allowed to have home grows, then surely, you can have a fully homegrown and made cannabis product. In particular, you can make your own CBD oil which can be used in many ways. Before we get into what you should know about growing and making our own oil, here are some benefits that CBD oil has for its users.

Can be used for acne

Help reduce anxiety and stress

Relief from arthritis pain and inflammatory pain

Help people deal with depression

Reduce the feeling of nausea

Improve sleep

Help epileptic patients

Used a supplement for pets and humans

There are a few known side-effects of its use like nausea, tiredness, and irritability. It may also interact with other medications like warfarin, so be sure that you’re cautious about its use. Definitely, you can easily buy CBD oil from dispensaries, holistic shops, and even online.

Federally, CBD oil is legal and can be sold in the market. What’s federally legal is the selling of cannabis products with over 0.3 percent of THC. CBD is allowed as it’s considered as something grown from hemp and not cannabis, but these two being different is just really a misconception. The THC content is what really matters here.

Now, if you’re all ready to grow our own cannabis plant, you first need to purchase seeds. You can purchase online on sites like i49 which has feminized and other types of cannabis seeds. Once you have your seeds ready, take note of these growing conditions:

Temperature

The optimal temperature to germinate cannabis seeds would be around 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything lower than that will delay emergence. Ideally, planting of seeds should take place sometime in mid-May or early June. Also, if you plan on doing direct seeding, the soil temperature for germination is 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Soil

This is best planted on loose soil. It’s also important that the soil is well-drained and well-aerated. The PH level of the soil should be neutral or 6.0 to 7.0. The neutral PH level will allow the plant to absorb the nutrients better. Also, plant the seeds at a depth of at least 0.75 to 1 inch.

Humidity and watering

Cannabis plants are best grown in areas with semi-humid conditions or temperatures between 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Be careful of overwatering as this can stunt your plant’s growth. However, know that as your plant grows, it will require more water.

When your plant is now ready to use, you can already create your own CBD oil. For amateurs or beginners, there are two methods to do this. The first requires the use of food-safe alcohol to be able to extract the CBD from the hemp.

The second one is more popular because it’s a simpler and gentle process. It only requires natural plant oils to be able to extract CBD. These natural plant oils could be hemp seed, olive oil, and coconut oil. Both are effective ways to extract CBD from the plant.

Those are just two methods that you can do at home. CBD oils that you can purchase from the market are done with CO2 extraction. This is the most potent and effective way to extract CBD but this requires expensive equipment so it could be hard to do this at home.

Overall, these two methods that you can do at home can’t really be at par with mass-produced CBD oils, but when done right, it’s still something that can be safely used. If you really want something that’s pure CBD, however, it’s still best to just purchase professionally made CBD oils.