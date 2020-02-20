Viagra Sales Reached All-Time High on Valentine’s Day 2020

Folks were feeling frisky this Valentine’s Day and it benefitted Viagra. The male enhancement pill saw a boost in sales, but it was bigger than normal. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Viagra sales recorded an all-time high in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

While an all-time high in sales is already impressive, LloydsPharmacy reported a whopping 68 percent increase on February 14.

“Erectile dysfunction has been considered a taboo subject over the years, with many men feeling embarrassed to seek help or treatment,” LloydsPharmacy pharmacist Anshu Kaura said. “Now that treatment is more accessible it is encouraging to see that more men are seeking advice and treatment from pharmacy.”

From the report:

New Advert for Viagra Connect, broadcast just now on ITV+1. Check out our realtime Ad monitoring intelligence https://t.co/9M1LHWQSVY pic.twitter.com/LyMq5faf39 — Channel Zap (@ChannelZap) April 2, 2019

In the week running up to Valentine’s Day, a 23 per cent increase in sales compared with a typical week were reported. Anxiety about sexual performance is a common cause for impotence in men. Therefore, many may have been driven to find a solution for their nerves before a night with their partners. Other causes of ED include high blood pressure, smoking, and steroids for muscle growth. Diabetes has shown to be the cause in a third of cases.

According to the report, up to half of men under the age of function deal with erectile dysfunction which has doubled the rate in the last 25 years.

One in eight men claims they have problems with sexual performance every time they try, which has led to an increase in demand of Viagra Connect which has been available over the counter in the United Kingdom for the past two years.