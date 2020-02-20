Tom Brady to Tennessee Titans Rumors Are Gaining Steam

Tom Brady could be leaving the New England Patriots. Rumors have been swirling since the end of the season that the star quarterback could be heading to the Las Vegas Raiders but now another team is emerging.

According to recent rumors on The Rich Eisen Show, it was revealed that ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes a new front-runner has emerged and it is the Tennessee Titans.

“He made [Tennessee] out to be more of an option than I realized it could be,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Eisen. “In his mind, to rank the teams right now, it would be Tennessee, Las Vegas and New England. I think we all need to pay a little more attention here to Tennessee than we thought.”

Could you imagine a Titans backfield with Tom Brady and Derrick Henry?

Brady had heavily been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders — especially after he was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis at a UFC event after the season.

The future Hall of Famer was also linked to the Titans based off of a random internet rumor when a student at an all-boys school in Nashville wrongly stated Gisele Bundchen was seen inside of the school walking the halls.

But now that these new rumors are circulating, it will be interesting to see how strong the Brady to Titans winds continue to grow.