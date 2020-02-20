COED Girl of the Day: Emmy Elliott, Loyola (PHOTOS)

It’s Thursday, February 20, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Emmy Elliott, a student at Loyola University Maryland.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 33,200 followers on Instagram.

Loyola University Maryland was founded in 1852. The private Jesuit liberal arts school is one of 28 member institutions of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, the ninth-oldest Jesuit college in the United States, and the first college in the United States to bear the name of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Society of Jesus.

You can check out more photos of Emmy below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.