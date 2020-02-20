Ben Affleck Opens Up About Personal Struggle With Alcoholism

Ben Affleck is baring his soul in a new interview. The actor recently opened up to Good Morning America co-anchor Diane Sawyer about his personal struggles with alcoholism and depression during a sitdown.

Affleck talked about how alcohol began to take over his life and ultimately impacted some important relationships.

“I started to drink more, and more, and more. And it was really hard for me to accept that that meant that I was an alcoholic,” Affleck said. “I was like, ‘I could just go back. I was fine before. You know, I just need to take a break. I just need to slow down.’

“I started to drink every day. I mean, I’d come home from work and I’d start to drink. And then I’d just sit there and drink till I passed out on the couch.”

Affleck says that his dependency on alcohol ripped apart his marriage with ex Jennifer Garner. He also noted his father’s alcoholism negatively impacted and tore apart his family when he was younger.

“I never thought I was going to get divorced,” Affleck said. “I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children. It upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing … In myself. I really don’t want my children to pay for my sins or to be afraid for me.”

Affleck checked into a rehab facility for alcoholism in 2018 and ultimately stepped down from his role as Batman as he attempted to get his life back on the right track.

We wish Affleck the best in his battle.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.