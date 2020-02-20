Bellator 239 Weigh-in Results: Ruth vs Amosov

Bellator MMA returns to action this weekend for Bellator 239 at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The event is set to take place on Friday, February 21 with a welterweight bout between Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov scheduled as the headliner.

In the co-main event, Brandon Girtz takes on UFC veteran Myles Jury in a lightweight bout.

The main card will also feature two heavyweight contests: Tyrell Fortune vs. Timothy Johnson and Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky.

But first, there was some business to take care of.

Ahead of Friday’s event at WinStar World Casino & Resort, all of the fighters competing on the card had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Luckily for fans planning to be in attendance, all of the competitors were able to hit their contracted weight.

A full look at the weigh-in results for Bellator 239 can be seen below.

Bellator 239 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9:00 p.m. ET)

  • Ed Ruth (170.9) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170.1)
  • Brandon Girtz (155.1) vs. Myles Jury (155.5)
  • Tyrell Fortune (245) vs. Timothy Johnson (262.9)
  • Javy Ayala (261.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (229.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Paramount.com, DAZN, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Christian Edwards (206) vs. Marco Hutch (200.4)
  • Shawn Bunch (135.4) vs. Keith Lee (136)
  • Teejay Britton (145.4) vs. Gabriel Varga (145.7)
  • Denise Kielholtz (122) vs. Kristina Williams (125.1)
  • Gaston Bolanos (145.8) vs. Solo Hatley Jr. (145.3)
  • Josh Hill (134.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (134.5)
  • Grant Neal (204.8) vs. Claude Wilcox (204.6)
  • Kyle Crutchmer (174.9) vs. Scott Futrell ()
  • Cris Lencioni (145.4) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (145.4)
  • Adil Benjilany (144.9) vs. Kevin Croom (145.6)
  • Lucas Brennan (145.5) vs. Jamese Taylor ()
  • Chris Gonzalez (155.3) vs. Aaron McKenzie (155.8)
  • Davion Franklin (263.1) vs. J.W. Kiser (222.8)
