Bellator 239 Weigh-in Results: Ruth vs Amosov

Bellator MMA returns to action this weekend for Bellator 239 at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The event is set to take place on Friday, February 21 with a welterweight bout between Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov scheduled as the headliner.

In the co-main event, Brandon Girtz takes on UFC veteran Myles Jury in a lightweight bout.

The main card will also feature two heavyweight contests: Tyrell Fortune vs. Timothy Johnson and Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky.

But first, there was some business to take care of.

Ahead of Friday’s event at WinStar World Casino & Resort, all of the fighters competing on the card had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Luckily for fans planning to be in attendance, all of the competitors were able to hit their contracted weight.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the weigh-in results for Bellator 239 can be seen below.

Bellator 239 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Ed Ruth (170.9) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170.1)

Brandon Girtz (155.1) vs. Myles Jury (155.5)

Tyrell Fortune (245) vs. Timothy Johnson (262.9)

Javy Ayala (261.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (229.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Paramount.com, DAZN, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Christian Edwards (206) vs. Marco Hutch (200.4)

Shawn Bunch (135.4) vs. Keith Lee (136)

Teejay Britton (145.4) vs. Gabriel Varga (145.7)

Denise Kielholtz (122) vs. Kristina Williams (125.1)

Gaston Bolanos (145.8) vs. Solo Hatley Jr. (145.3)

Josh Hill (134.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (134.5)

Grant Neal (204.8) vs. Claude Wilcox (204.6)

Kyle Crutchmer (174.9) vs. Scott Futrell ()

Cris Lencioni (145.4) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (145.4)

Adil Benjilany (144.9) vs. Kevin Croom (145.6)

Lucas Brennan (145.5) vs. Jamese Taylor ()

Chris Gonzalez (155.3) vs. Aaron McKenzie (155.8)

Davion Franklin (263.1) vs. J.W. Kiser (222.8)