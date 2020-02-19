University of Nebraska Medical Center doctors are reportedly still struggling to figure out exactly how to treat victims of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. According to a report from CNN, the hospital is giving patients chicken soup and Tylenol as they figure out how to provide “top tier medical care.”

UNMC’s division of infectious diseases chief Dr. Mark Rupp said doctors are trying to comfort the patients while they keep them under surveillance during a quarantine.

“They’re in the chicken soup stage right now,” Rupp said. “It’s really just watching them and giving them supportive care that you would probably get at home from a loving provider. We’re having them under surveillance in quarantine until we know that they are not a danger to the public.”

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has taken in 13 patients who were positive or expected to have the coronavirus. The patients were on a cruise ship that had been docked in Japan for the past two weeks.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.