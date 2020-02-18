COED Girl of the Day: Melissa Rae, East Carolina (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, February 18, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Melissa Rae, a student at East Carolina University.
She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 129,000 followers on Instagram.
East Carolina University was founded in 1907 as a teacher training school. The university is located in Greenville, North Carolina and is the fourth-largest university in the state. ECU is home to eleven social sororities, 16 social fraternities, four historically black sororities, five historically black fraternities, one Native American fraternity, and one Native American sorority.
2019 has been one of the “life changing” years of my life. At the beginning of 2019 i made it my goal to travel more and to at least 1 international place a year. I’ve traveled so many more places than i thought i would have before 2019 started (LA, Las Vegas, Miami, Daytona, NY, Ibiza, Belgium, Paris). I flew in private jets, stayed in 5 star hotels, became a part-time influencer and saw exactly what i wanted my future to be. Full of adventure, friends, travel, and success. I got out of a 5 year toxic abusive relationship that heavily affected my mental and emotional health. I got extremely depressed. I lost friendships and got stabbed in the back. I moved out of my apartment and back into my dads. My priorities changed. My good friends stuck around and supported me and were always there for me. I cried, a lot. I told myself i would never sit back and allow myself to be treated like that again, by anyone. I graduated school with my Associates (and started it again to get my Bachelors). I met an amazing man who i didn’t know someone like him even existed. He’s been my other half since the day i met him 6 months ago. I’ve never seen a future so bright with someone and i truly think I’ve found my “one” because he’s willing to work through every bit of healing with me and loves me for every flaw i have (and will jump on a plane to travel whenever i say go). I can only hope in 2020 that i can show him how much i appreciate him. 2019, you’ve shown me hurt, heartbreak, adventure, taught me lessons and to live in the moment, never miss an opportunity to give someone a hug or tell them you love them. Most of all you’ve taught me growth and love, that i can manifest anything that i want, that if i work hard i can be exactly where i want to be but it will take time and i MUST be grateful for what’s i have first, and be present. I hope everyone’s 2020 is full of love, happiness, growth, success, and whatever else is at the top of your list. Happy New Year! To everyone struggling, you’ve got this! 2020 can be your year, manifest it, be grateful, be present, live life to your fullest, enjoy the little moments, appreciate the people around you, give as much love as you can.
So i didn’t think i would like the blazer trend…because i didn’t think it was my style…now i wear this blazer everywhere 😅 Whole fit from @sheinofficial 🖤 Use code “BF191413” for $$ off! . . . . . Blazer: 810308 🖤 Shirt: 790912 🖤 Skort: 757784 🖤 . . . . #shein #sheingals #sheinofficial #sheinblackfriday #sheinambassador #sheinblackfriday2019 #blackfriday #blackfriday2019 #blackfridaysale #blackfridaydeals #blackfridaydeal #ootd #ootdfashion #fashionblogger #blackfridayfashion