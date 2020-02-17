WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Tells Amazing Kobe Story After Winning All-Star MVP

By all accounts, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game was one of the best all-star games in the history of the contest. A new scoring format helped to boost the competitiveness from both teams, but one post-game moment from Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also stood out.

Leonard took home the Kobe Bryant MVP Award as he helped lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 win over Team Giannis at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

While accepting the award, Leonard dedicated his award to Kobe Bryant before sharing a hilarious story about the Black Mamba that had the entire NBA on TNT crew laughing.

“It means a lot to me. Words can’t even explain,” Leonard said. “I wanna thank Kobe for everything he’s done for me. All the long talks and workouts, this one is for him.”

"This one is for him." Kawhi after receiving the first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

“We were talking, and he was competitive, and he was like, ‘How many shots have you shot in a game?’ And I was like, ‘What you mean?’ And (he said), ‘How many shot attempts have you shot?’ And I was like, ‘My highest?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘I probably shot 19 times.’ And then he goes, ‘Guess how many times I’ve shot…I shot it 47 times,’” Kawhi said.

Kawhi's Kobe story had the guys rolling

Kobe was never one to stop shooting which was part of his iconic mentality.

Kawhi had just one of the many tributes to Kobe Bryant throughout the night, but it may have been the funniest moment that gave us another look into the future Hall of Famer’s mindset throughout his illustrious career.

Leonard finished the game with 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting — which included an 8 of 14 mark from beyond the 3-point line. Kawhi was just one 3-pointer away from tying Paul George’s All-Star game record for most threes in an all-star game. Congratulations to Kawhi on the honor.