NFL Scouting Combine Schedule 2020: Full List of On-Field Workouts

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place this month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. On field workouts will take place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1.

The first position groups to take the field will be tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers on Thursday. The Scouting Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 1 with the defensive backs putting their skills on display and showcasing their speed.

When will your favorite prospect take the field?

A full look at the on-field workout schedule for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine below.

Thurs. Feb. 27, 4-11 p.m. EST : Tight End, Quarterback, Wide Receiver

: Tight End, Quarterback, Wide Receiver Fri. Feb. 28, 4-11 p.m. EST: Place Kickers, Special Teams, Offensive Line, Running Backs

Place Kickers, Special Teams, Offensive Line, Running Backs Sat. Feb. 29, 4-11 p.m. EST: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Defensive Line, Linebackers Sun. March. 1, 2-7 p.m. EST: Defensive Backs

The combine allows some of the league’s top prospects to put their talents on display for scouts across the league in events like the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, bench press, vertical leap, and other individual drills specifically designed for each positional group.

You can check out some prop bets for the combine below.

Will anyone break John Ross’ 40 record (4.22 sec)?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Fastest 40 time

Over/Under 4.29 seconds

Fastest 60-yard shuttle

Over/Under 10.81 seconds

Fastest 20-yard shuttle

Over/Under 3.88 seconds

Fastest 3 Cone Drill

Over/Under 6.47 seconds

Most bench press reps

Over/Under 38.5 reps

Longest Broad Jump

Over/Under 11’5″

Rich Eisen’s 40 Time

Over/Under 6.01 seconds