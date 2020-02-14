Perfect Films For Valentine’s Day on HBO Now

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching and HBO is here to make things a little easier for you. If you’re wondering what film to take in for the holiday with your significant other, HBO released a list of their top films to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

There is everything from heartwarming romances to laugh-out-loud rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bridesmaids, and Isn’t It Romantic.

What films will be available?

A full look at the perfect films for Valentine’s Day can be seen below.

Bridesmaids (Extended Version), 2011

Maid of Dishonor is more like it for Kristen Wiig as she leads best friend Maya Rudolph on a comically disastrous path to the altar.

Can You Keep a Secret?, 2019

Thinking her flight is crashing, a woman confides her secrets to the stranger next to her…only to survive and later learn he is her CEO.

Chocolat, 2000

A young woman rattles an uptight French village when she opens a sweets shop in this Oscar®-nominated 2000 hit.

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Love and heartbreak land Steve Carell and everyone around him in a crazy tangle in this sweet romantic comedy.

Forget Paris, 1995

A couple’s memorable courtship that began in Paris is comically recalled by friends at home in this romantic film.

Hope Floats, 1998

A young woman (Sandra Bullock) moves back to her mother’s home with her daughter after being humiliated by her husband on national TV.

How to a Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this battle of the sexes comedy.

I Love You Phillip Morris, 2010

Jim Carrey shines as a man who comes out of the closet, goes on a spree as a con man and later finds love in prison.

Isn’t It Romantic, 2019

A cynical New York architect (Rebel Wilson) bumps her head and awakens in an alternate world straight out of a romantic comedy.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

A troubled teen is given laughs and some valuable life lessons during a mandatory five-day stay in a psych ward in this comedy.

Jersey Girl, 2004

Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler star in Kevin Smith’s romantic comedy about a former media publicist left to raise his daughter after a tragedy.

Love Actually, 2003

A series of affairs and relationships are set into motion among a diverse group of Londoners during the Christmas season.

Nine Months, 1995

Carefree child shrink Hugh Grant finds himself suddenly facing fatherhood in this romantic comedy.

Notting Hill, 1999

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star in this hit romantic comedy about a London bookstore owner who falls for an A-list movie star.

The Sun is Also a Star, 2019

A chance encounter sparks a magical day between a romantic and a Jamaica-born pragmatist whose family is on the verge of being deported.

Picture Perfect, 1997

Jennifer Aniston sparkles as a budding executive whose big promotion rides on her ability to meet a man.

Touch of Pink, 2004

The spirit of Cary Grant helps a gay photographer navigate the tough times of his life in this good-natured romantic comedy.