Tupac Shakur is alive and well, according to an upcoming documentary from filmmaker Rick Boss titled 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC. According to the documentary, Tupac faked his own death and fled Las Vegas in a helicopter after the shooting, according to the Daily Mail.

The documentary then claims Tupac traveled to Las Vegas where he is being protected by a Navajo tribe.

2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC is slated to be released in 2021.

The Daily Mail has further details on the documentary.

Las Vegas filmmaker, Rick Boss, has a new film in the works that claims Tupac Shakur is alive and hiding here in New Mexico. Get more on Boss's theory: https://t.co/EuAjogIxO5 pic.twitter.com/6Cntht4tNS — KOAT.com (@koat7news) February 12, 2020

Boss says the Native American tribe, who live throughout New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah offer a perfect hideaway as FBI agents are not allowed on their land. The filmmaker alleges the rapper arrived in Las Vegas for fight night and was told of a planned hit on him. That was when the escape plan, involving planting a double in Knight’s BMW and a strategic aerial exit by helicopter, was born.

But while the claims may seem outrageous, Boss claims his documentary is not a work of fiction.

“After the shooting. What’s next? This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico,” Boss said in an interview with KTNV. “Getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. ‘So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.

“You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know. ‘Let’s just say Mr. Shakur – the family is aware of the movie and they’re okay with the title so that should tell you more or less what’s going on.”

While the story of Tupac’s death will forever be surrounded by questions and conspiracy theories, it definitely seems like Boss’ documentary is going to get people talking.