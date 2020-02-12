Parvati Shallow is one of the legends of the long-running CBS reality series Survivor. Parvati has appeared on three past seasons — Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13), Winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — with one win.

She will be making her fourth Survivor appearance on season 40 which is a season of all winners titled Survivor: Winners at War.

“I am pumped. I thought I was done, but this opportunity to compete with the best of the best is too good to pass up,” Parvati told CBS about her appearance on the upcoming 20th anniversary season. “The game has changed. It’s faster, more complex, and people are bolder. I’m excited to get into this more dynamic arena and win a totally new game.

“I’m sure I will be targeted again right away, like I was on Heroes vs. Villains. So, this time I will have to take into consideration that I may be on the outside looking in at first. There also may be some people playing with me that I have history with—probably not good history—and I will have to clear my mind and see them as totally new, like we’re meeting for the first time. I plan to be more aggressive and sneaky in hunting idols, distributing misinformation, letting other people lead and take credit, and really play up that I’m a new mom. I’m definitely not in as good of physical shape as I was the last few times I played, but I have a new stamina and capacity that comes from knowing that I can survive six months of sleep deprivation with a newborn. And, I know that I can connect with people in a completely different way as a mother.”

Survivor: Winners at War premieres on Wednesday, February 12.

