COED Girl of the Day: Nicole Visser, Cal State Fullerton (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, February 12, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Nicole Visser, a student at Cal State Fullerton.
Nicole has a growing social media following that is nearing 184,000 on Instagram.
You can check out more photos of Nicole in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
View this post on Instagram
same pic BUT the roles are switched😈 if this gets 30,000 likes @brookemillard will personally manscape me and we’ll post the full video on YouTube 😜 • In the meantime gentlemen, get the NEW Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer by @manscaped for 20% OFF + Free Shipping with code NV20 at Manscaped.com!🪒