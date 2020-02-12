COED Girl of the Day: Nicole Visser, Cal State Fullerton (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Wednesday, February 12, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Nicole Visser, a student at Cal State Fullerton.

VIEW GALLERY

Nicole has a growing social media following that is nearing 184,000 on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Nicole in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

eh-squeeze me but have you smiled today? ;)

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

View this post on Instagram

Butt, did you have a good Monday??

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

View this post on Instagram

bOOOOttyyy checckkk👀

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

View this post on Instagram

in my natural habitat🦩

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

View this post on Instagram

baby, it’s fu*king cold outside❄️

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

View this post on Instagram

That’s a big….. body of water 😨

A post shared by N i c o l e V i s s e r (@nicolevisser) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918