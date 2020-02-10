Valentine’s Day: Zoo Will Name Cockroach After Your Ex & Feed it to Animals

If your ex is still bothering you leading up to Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo has quite the proposition for you. In a hilarious promotional offer, the zoo announced they are allowing people to pay to have a cockroach named after their ex.

The best part about the promotion? After a cockroach is given your ex’s name, they will be fed to an animal at the zoo and it will all be live-streamed for your viewing pleasure.

If cockroaches aren’t your thing, you can also choose to name a rat after your ex.

Naming a cockroach will cost you $5, while naming a rat will run $25.

“Even if all your exes don’t live in Texas…”, the zoo wrote on Facebook. “We’re hosting the first-ever ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ event. You can name a live cockroach, and we’ll serve it up as a snack to one of our animals. You could even name a rat, and we’ll feed it to a reptile!”

Even if all your exes don’t live in Texas….💔We're hosting the first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event. You can name a… Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, February 6, 2020

The official page for the “Cry Me a Cockroach” event reads:

You will be able to name a cockroach after your ex, and we will serve it up as a snack to one of our animals for only $5. If you ex was a snake, you can even name a rat after them, and we will feed it to a reptile for $25! The certificate you will receive can be shared on your own social media pages. On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, we will be live-streaming our ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ feeding frenzy! Birds and reptiles from San Antonio Zoo will join in on this feast. Will your ex be offered to our animals? Tune in this Valentine’s Day to find out!

The live stream will be available on the San Antonio Zoo’s Facebook page. Let the fun begin.